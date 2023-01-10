Pamela Anderson feels 'sick' over sex tape discourse resurfacing in documentary trailer

"I want to take control of the narrative for the first time," Anderson says in footage from the Netflix doc Pamela, a love story.

A new trailer for Netflix's Pamela Anderson documentary has arrived, and it certainly seems like the Baywatch alum will be delving into the discourse surrounding Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

Anderson hasn't been too vocal about the show, which saw Lily James and Sebastian Stan playing Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee, dramatizing the events surrounding the commodification of the couple's stolen sex tape. In the trailer for Pamela, a love story, however, the real Anderson alludes to the fact that Pam & Tommy brought the sex tape fiasco back into the public conversation.

"I didn't sleep last night at all," Anderson says at the beginning of the trailer. "I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time."

EW reached out to reps for Netflix for comment.

Pamela Anderson, Pam and Tommy Pamela Anderson and Lily James as Anderson on 'Pam & Tommy' | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty; Erin Simkin/Hulu

Directed by Ryan White (State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, Good Night Oppy, The Keepers) and counting Anderson and Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee among the producers, Pamela, a love story will chronicle Anderson's life and career.

"I don't think people consider her the owner of her own image. It's Pamela Anderson, public property," one of the talking heads says in the documentary.

Paired with archival footage of an interviewer laughing when Anderson insists she's "a serious actress" on the set of Baywatch, Anderson says, "I didn't feel like I had a lot of respect. I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them."

The documentary trailer bounces back and forth between archival footage of Anderson in various moments of her career to 2022 when she was preparing for her role as Roxie Hart in a Broadway production of Chicago.

"You have to be brave and you gotta use what you got," she says. "Why can't we be the heroes of our own life story?"

Pamela, a love story premieres on Netflix Jan. 31. Watch the trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.