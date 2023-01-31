Pamela Anderson says she and Kid Rock broke up over her Borat cameo

The actress writes that her ex-husband "stormed out" of a screening of the mockumentary and called her a "whore and worse" in her memoir, Love, Pamela.

Appearing in Borat movies doesn't always go as planned for participants, but Pamela Anderson never thought a surprise cameo would lead to a breakup.

Anderson details her relationship with her ex-husband, Kid Rock, real name Robert "Bob" Ritchie, in her newly released memoir Love, Pamela, sharing that he made a "huge effort" with her children that she shares with first husband Tommy Lee. Their differences, however, were "so apparent" — and Anderson recounts Rock's explosive reaction to her cameo in the 2006 film Borat that led to their breakup.

The actress writes that Rock stormed out of a screening of the mockumentary starring Sacha Baron Cohen during a screening at the home of entertainment executive Ron Meyer and wife Kelly. "Lots of important industry people were there — Steven Spielberg, Rick Rubin, Laird Hamilton and his wife, Gabby Reece," Anderson recounts in an exclusive excerpt published in Rolling Stone.

"I didn't tell Bob I was in the movie, because I wanted to surprise him," she continues. "I forgot about the part in the film that referenced the 'sex tape.' Bob stormed out, calling me a whore and worse. He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through." When she chased him to the car, "he peeled out, leaving me there alone," Anderson writes.

Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I turned back and apologized, then asked if anyone could give me a ride home," she continues. "When I walked in, Bob was smashing a photo on the wall. He said he was sick of waking up to a picture of me and David LaChapelle every day. But it wasn't me and David — it was Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern." Anderson adds, "We broke up. I didn't stay in touch with Bob."

"But as bad luck had it," Anderson ran into Rock at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was tapped to present Kanye West an award. She details Lee and Rock's infamous altercation at the show, where the two attacked each other during Alicia Keys' performance of "No One." Anderson writes, "Tommy and Bob dove at each other. Fists were flying, and the whole thing ended up on live TV. I walked out, and Alicia didn't miss a beat, kept on singing. It was a setup. MTV must have been thrilled."

Reps for Rock didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Anderson was married to Rock between 2006 and 2007. She and Lee were previously married between 1995 and 1998 and share two sons together. Anderson's memoir and companion Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story both debuted Tuesday and chronicle her rise to fame, rocky romances, her stolen sex tape, and, of course, Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, which she had no involvement in.

"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick," Anderson says in the doc. "I want to take control of the narrative for the first time."