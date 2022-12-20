A cam girl's retreat to a remote cabin in the woods turns deadly in the trailer for Alone at Night, Jimmy Giannopoulos' upcoming horror thriller.

Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars, Spring Breakers) leads the cast as Vicky, a woman looking for an escape after a breakup. She heads to a friend's cabin in the woods, where she continues to model lingerie for her devoted followers on 18 & Over, an adults-only live-streaming site. In EW's exclusive first look at the trailer (above), Vicky soon finds herself terrorized by a masked killer hellbent on bringing her night to a grisly end.

Pamela Anderson and A$AP Nast play kooky sheriff partners who help track down the killer. The ensemble cast also includes Luis Guzmán, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, G-Eazy, Sky Ferreira, John Robinson, and Cassius Corrigan.

alone at night trailer. Credit: Vertical Entertainment Ashley Benson in 'Alone at Night' | Credit: Vertical Entertainment

"With Alone at Night, I wanted to make the kind of movie I would have snuck into as a teen: slasher, stoner, sexy thriller with killer music," Giannopoulos, who co-wrote the script with Diomedes Raul Bermudez, said in a statement. "Playing on the nostalgia of my favorite B-horror/90's slasher films, we truly made a terrifyingly fun film. The themes of isolation and obsession are as old as time, but culture always breeds new ways for them to manifest."

Giannopoulos' previous directorial credits include The Birthday Cake, while Benson recently starred in Angry Neighbors, The Loneliest Boy in the World, and Private Property.

Alone at Night slashes its way into theaters and on-demand on Jan. 20. Watch the trailer above.

