Pamela Anderson is 'ready to tell her story' with new Netflix doc: 'Not a victim, but a survivor'

Pamela Anderson is no stranger to living in the spotlight as one of the most well-known celebrities of all time, but now she's ready to take control of the narrative with her latest project.

Her life is currently being re-exposed on Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy, which tells the story of how a disgruntled electrician broke into the home she shared with then-husband Tommy Lee and stole the private sex tape locked in their safe and released it without their consent on the internet. But Anderson actually had no involvement with the show despite it being all about her life and the crime committed against her, so now she's going to tell her story herself with a new documentary — and release it at a different streaming service.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced Anderson has been working on a documentary film about her life for "several years" in which the former Baywatch star is "setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey." The news was revealed in a tweet alongside a photo of a handwritten note from Anderson that reads, "My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild and lost, nothing to live up to, I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story."

The note was reposted on Instagram by Anderson's sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee with the captions, "The real story" and "Time for the real story." Brandon is credited as a producer on the film.

The as-yet-untitled documentary is directed by Ryan White and will feature new interviews with Anderson along with archival footage and her personal writing. She has previously written three autobiographies, Pandemonium (1997), Star Struck (2005), and Raw (2015), along with Star (2004) and other novels. A premiere date has yet to be announced for the documentary.

Pam & Tommy star Lily James, who plays Anderson, previously told EW that she reached out to Anderson prior to filming the show but never heard back — and a source close to Anderson told EW that "she'll never, never watch this. Not even years from now. Not even the trailer." The first seven episodes of Pam & Tommy are currently streaming on Hulu, with the finale set to debut March 9.

