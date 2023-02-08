Pam Grier reflects on her most iconic roles, from Coffy to Jackie Brown

The Big Doll House (1971)

Pam Grier had no acting experience when she was hired to play an inmate in a female prison in this Roger Corman production. "Roger Corman said, 'Can you read?' and I said, 'I'm a college student. I can read,'" she remembers. "He says, 'No, can you read a script?' I say, 'I've never seen a script before.'"

Grier was reluctant to accept the role since she was working multiple jobs to save up to attend film school at UCLA, but Corman convinced her the movie would be a more lucrative payday and suggested that she read The Actor Prepares by Konstantin Stanislavski. She read it cover to cover and still uses those methods in her acting today.

They shot The Big Doll House in the Philippines, and Grier was dismayed to find her stunt double looked nothing like her. "My stuntman was a Filipino man covered in Max Factor chocolate makeup with a piece of carpet on his head for an Afro wig — and he came up to my waist," she says. "I learned Tagalog just to be able to figure out what they were saying. But I could pick him up and throw him across the room."