Andy Samberg can't escape his own Groundhog Day in Palm Springs trailer

Welcome to the longest wedding season of all-time.

In the first trailer for Sundance record-breaker Palm Springs, Andy Samberg finds himself stuck in his own Groundhog Day-situation. But, unlike Bill Murray, he's got a companion.

Directed by Max Barbakow and produced by Samberg's Lonely Island crew, Palm Springs follows the seemingly laid-back wedding guest Nyles (Samberg), who catches the eye of maid of honor Sarah (How I Met Your Mother's Cristin Milioti). After their hookup is interrupted, Sarah follows Nyle, only to come to realize that he's been living this day over and over, something that she is now experiencing alongside him.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sundance Institute

After premiering at Sundance in January, Palm Springs became the most expensive acquisition in the festival's history, selling to Neon and Hulu for $17,500,000.69. Subsequent reports have suggested that the true figure is even higher.

Known for his comedy work on Saturday Night Live and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Samberg told EW ahead of Sundance that the script and mixing of genres is what drew him to the project, but the perils of making a small movie is what almost drove him mad.

"It was a rough shoot," he said. "Once again, I can’t speak lowly enough of the indie filmmaking process. [Laughs] A lot of the wedding reception stuff takes place at night, so it was a lot of long nights out near the desert. We were lucky that it was such a great crew, both in front of and behind the camera, because it did require patience and a good attitude and camaraderie, and all those things were in place. You have a tough schedule at the end of a tight schedule, because there’s not a ton of money, so it really took everybody banding together. But luckily everyone felt really positive about the script and gave it the ol’ good go."

Palm Springs will be released July 10 on Hulu.