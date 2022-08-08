COVID. Monkeypox. Pac-Man Fever?

We sure are living in some strange times and they're about to get stranger now that Pac-Man, the beloved video game that's been chomping up fans since 1980, is getting his own live-action movie.

A joint venture between Wayfarer Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., the film is based on an idea by producer Chuck Williams, one of the minds behind 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, which, unlike many failed adaptations, proved that video game nostalgia can actually make money.

Pac-Man Pac-Man, future movie star | Credit: NAMCO BANDAI

But at least Sonic has, like, a backstory and a clear mission statement: stack coins and defeat Dr. Robotnik. Maybe there's a princess involved, too? Whatever. While the adventures of a circle with a big mouth may not seem like the most compelling of narratives, Pac-Man has made the leap from arcade to screen before.

Running from 1982-83, Hanna-Barbera's Pac-Man was the first cartoon based on a video game. The P-M Fever was scorching in late '82 when it was the highest-rated Saturday morning cartoon, spawning both a Halloween and a Christmas special that year. Disney XD then revived the gobbling globe in 2013 for the CGI series Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures.

There have also been multiple attempts to bring Pac-Man to the big screen since the blockbuster Ms. Pac-Man game came out in 1982, with plans for a live-action adaptation going back to at least 2008. Which just goes to show you how far persistence and a billion-dollar video game franchise can take you.

Not much else is known about the upcoming Pac-Man movie, but maybe we'll finally get to delve into the story behind the... man? Is Pac-Man actually a man? And what's his gripe with ghosts? And if Ms. Pac-Man is his wife, why isn't she Mrs. Pac-Man? Will Chris Pratt also be voicing this iconic '80s video game protagonist?

These questions demand answers!