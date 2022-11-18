See Owen Wilson and his perm channel Bob Ross in Paint first look

Vermont's favorite public TV painter has it all in Wilson's new movie — or does he?

Paint-smeared palette? Check. Happy little trees? Check. Glorious perm? Check.

Owen Wilson is nailing the vibe of a Bob Ross-esque public-access painting guru in the first look at his film comedy Paint — but that doesn't mean all will be well for the laid-back artiste.

In the upcoming movie from writer and director Brit McAdams, Wilson plays Carl Nargle, Vermont's No. 1 public television painter, who is convinced he has it all: a signature hairdo, a custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke. That is, until a younger, better artist steals everything and everyone Carl loves.

Owen Wilson in 'Paint' Owen Wilson in 'Paint' | Credit: IFC FIlms

If Wilson looks a bit familiar, then perhaps you grew up loving the late, great Ross and The Joy of Painting, which over the course of 400 episodes taught viewers how to paint happy little trees and imparted profound lessons like: "Ever make mistakes in life? Let's make them birds. Yeah, they're birds now."

Paint was featured on the 2010 Black List of Hollywood's most-liked unproduced screenplays, and also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Stephen Root, Michaela Watkins, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus, and newcomer Lucy Freyer.

The movie will hit theaters April 28, via IFC Films. Check out Wilson and his perm above.