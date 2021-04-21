Outside the Wire and Fate: The Winx Saga top most-watched Netflix movies and TV shows of the year

Anthony Mackie is proving to be a big draw for streamers.

Following word that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring the Marvel actor, landed Disney+ its biggest premiere launch for an original series, Netflix revealed the star's movie Outside the Wire topped their most-watched entertainment of the year so far.

Netflix revealed new data — which always comes with an asterisk — on the most popular movies and TV shows on the platform in a first quarter earnings report released on Tuesday.

It should be noted that when Netflix tallies up the number of users reached by a film or show, the company counts 1 household as one user account watching at least two minutes of a movie or an episode of a series. There may be multiple profiles within the same Netflix subscription, and each one may watch the same movie or show multiple times, but the platform still counts it as one.

Outside the Wire; Fate: The Winx Saga 'Outside the Wire' and 'Fate: The Winx Saga.' | Credit: Jonathan Prime​/NETFLIX; Jonathan Hession/NETFLIX

On the TV side, the fairies of Fate: The Winx Saga were a big obsession for the Netflix viewer base, which explains the season 2 renewal. The show, starring Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Abigail Cowen, garnered 57 million household views. Ginny & Georgia, which also got a second season renewal, reached 52 million; and Cobra Kai season 3 reached 45 million.

The big takeaway here is more fairies and more Mackie. The actor will appear in next month's The Woman in the Window on Netflix, so it looks like the streamer is learning these lessons.