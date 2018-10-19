From Black Panther to Annihilation, the stories behind 5 blockbusters in the Oscars tech race

Andrew Whitehurst headed into production on Annihilation with a visual effects Oscar for his work on Alex Garland’s Ex Machina in hand, but noted that everyone — particularly Garland — wanted to step up their game for the bonkers sci-fi thriller starring Natalie Portman as a cellular biology professor investigating the appearance of a mysterious iridescent field. That meant changing and adapting their perspective as often as the film’s wild, alienesque setting.

The biggest change occurred near the end of the film, when he and Garland made the decision to replace a forest of crystallized, body-shaped figures with distorted laser scans of trees.

“When Lena steps out onto the beach before getting to the lighthouse, she walks through a small cluster of crystal trees, and the original plan was for there to be these human sculptures bursting out of the beach. We’d even gotten as far as working with the art department to build partial sections of those sculptures that were physically there on the beach when we shot,” he says. “In the edit, we realized it wasn’t right and didn’t tie into the rest of the film enough, so it felt disjointed. [Earlier] we’d laser-scanned trees that are in the real forest Lena walks through before getting to the beach. And one of the things that happens with laser scanners is they’re not very good at scanning things that have fine detail, like hair or leaves. They struggle with smaller stuff. They create these weird artifacts, these strange spikes and bizarre shapes, which have a certain beauty to them, and the corruption in them ties into a lot of the corruption of nature we see in the rest of the film.”