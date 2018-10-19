From Black Panther to Annihilation, the stories behind 5 blockbusters in the Oscars tech race

Eye-popping Oscar contenders stun below the line
Ilze Kitshoff/Warner Bros.; Ryan Meinderding and VisDev Team/©Marvel Studios 2018; UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.; Warner Bros.
Gary Freeman: Tomb Raider production designer
Ilze Kitshoff/Warner Bros.
Leveling up by scaling down the fantasy
Warner Bros.
Lara scales Japan, China, and Korea in a single bound
Digging for treasure (and visual inspiration)
The language of Lara doesn't exist
Freeman got a little (okay, a lot) of help from his VFX-savvy friends
Ruth Carter: Black Panther costume designer
Ruth Carter & Keith Christensen/©Marvel Studios 2018
The queen has arrived
Ruth Carter & Keith Christensen/©Marvel Studios 2018
Past meets present (and future) in Carter's hands
Carter thinks you should see color, because she did while making Black Panther's clothing
Ryan Meinderding and VisDev Team/©Marvel Studios 2018
Carter left her signature in details you might not see on first glance
Ryan Meinderding and VisDev Team/©Marvel Studios 2018
David Vickery: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom visual effects supervisor
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.
An eruption of creative inspiration from around the world
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.
Rain or shine: Vickery and co. made it all happen
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.
Objects in mirror are closer (and more nostalgic) than they appear
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.
Andrew Whitehurst: Annihilation visual effects supervisor
Paramount Pictures and Skydance
All that shimmers is (potential Oscar) gold
Paramount Pictures and Skydance
When nature and Natalie collide
Paramount Pictures
A constant amid chaos
Paramount Pictures
Venus of Willend-oh-no
Paramount Pictures
The Shimmer is abuzz with bugs!
Paramount Pictures and Skydance
Roger Guyett: Ready Player One visual effects supervisor
Warner Bros.
All work and no play makes...for a super impressive digital construct
Warner Bros.
Seeing red
Warner Bros.
1 of 25
Advertisement
1 of 25 Ilze Kitshoff/Warner Bros.; Ryan Meinderding and VisDev Team/©Marvel Studios 2018; UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.; Warner Bros.
Eye-popping Oscar contenders stun below the line
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 25 Ruth Carter & Keith Christensen/©Marvel Studios 2018
Ruth Carter: Black Panther costume designer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
11 of 25 Ryan Meinderding and VisDev Team/©Marvel Studios 2018
Carter thinks you should see color, because she did while making Black Panther's clothing
Advertisement
12 of 25 Ryan Meinderding and VisDev Team/©Marvel Studios 2018
Carter left her signature in details you might not see on first glance
Advertisement
13 of 25 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.
David Vickery: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom visual effects supervisor
Advertisement
14 of 25 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.
An eruption of creative inspiration from around the world
Advertisement
15 of 25 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.
Rain or shine: Vickery and co. made it all happen
Advertisement
16 of 25 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. and LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC.
Objects in mirror are closer (and more nostalgic) than they appear
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement