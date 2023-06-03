Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal to join the Spider-Verse as 'a cranky, old Spider-Person'

Peter B. Parker may be a new dad in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but there might be a new daddy joining the franchise — at least, if Oscar Isaac gets his way.

The actor, who stars as Miguel O'Hara in the animated film, revealed that he'd love to recruit his longtime pal Pedro Pascal to join the Spider-Verse as a very unique kind of superhero.

"Let's find something for him," Isaac told British GQ in a new interview when asked if he wanted anyone else to come onboard for the next movie. "He should be a Spider-Person — like a cranky, old Spider-Person."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac attend Netflix World Premiere of TRIPLE FRONTIER at Lincoln Center on March 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix) Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty for Netflix

Isaac's proposed character sounds like the perfect partner for Miguel, who, as Across the Spider-Verse shows, can be plenty grumpy himself.

If he were to leap into the Spider-Verse, Pascal — who has previously appeared in both the DCEU and Star Wars franchises — would certainly be in good company. In addition to Isaac and Jake Johnson, the cast of the latest Marvel installment includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Andy Samberg, and Daniel Kaluuya.

In an interview with Wired in January, Pascal revealed that he and Isaac have been close friends for nearly two decades. "I met him through a play we did together in 2005," he recalled. "An Off Broadway show where we were getting $500 a week, before taxes."

Pascal went on to describe his Star Wars bud as "so naughty" — especially when it came to Isaac trying to get him to mess up during the play.

"He played a ghost, which meant that the living characters in the story could not see him," Pascal explained. "I had to do my scenes, and he would physically be there, but because my character couldn't see him, he could f--- with me, all in front of live audiences, as much as he wanted, trying to get me to crack up or forget my lines. The memory is simultaneously dark and wonderful."

The thespian pair also shared the silver screen in the 2019 action film Triple Frontier alongside Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.

