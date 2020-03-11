Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker type Movie Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Although Oscar Isaac says working on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was "exhilarating," he admits that there was one aspect of the film he wasn't very fond of: all that sand.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming Rise of Skywalker home video release, the actor is shown blocking a scene with director J.J. Abrams and goofing around off-camera, before explaining what it was like to shoot the film's desert scenes.

"For me it was the most fun I’ve had, but it’s a bit challenging because they’d have fans [blowing] as well, so you just have all this sand getting into your eyes," he says. "I would go home after some days and just tons of sand would be pouring out of my hair."

The clip, which you can watch above, also features John Boyega and Daisy Ridley behind the scenes of the film, which concluded the nine-episode Skywalker saga and brought in more than $1 billion worldwide.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives digitally in HD, 4K Ultra HD, and via Movies Anywhere on March 17, two weeks before it lands physically in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31.

Related content: