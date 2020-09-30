Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal to star in film about the making of The Godfather

Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal have been made an offer they couldn't refuse.

The two A-list actors are coming together to tell the story behind the making of cinema classic The Godfather. Directed by Oscar-winner Barry Levinson (Rain Man), Francis and The Godfather will star Isaac as young Godfather filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and Gyllenhaal as legendary Paramount studio head Robert Evans.

“Out of the madness of production, and against all odds, a classic film happened,” Levinson said in a statement to Deadline, which first reported the news. Coppola, who is currently working on a new edit of Godfather: Part III, has given his blessing: “Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!”

Based on the novel from Mario Puzo, The Godfather became one of the greatest films in cinema history, but overcame numerous arguments between Coppola and Paramount, including over budget, location, and casting, with Coppola having to fight to get Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. The two would go on to deliver iconic performances with Vito and Michael Corleone.

While Isaac and Gylleenhaal are currently the only two actors onboard, there will be plenty of interest in seeing who is cast as important Godfather figures like Brando, Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton, and Robert Duvall.

