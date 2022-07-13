Orphan prequel trailer finally shows THE fire that killed Esther's 1st family

Orphan Show More About Orphan type Movie

Isabelle Fuhrman is starting fires — and big buzz — for her highly anticipated horror prequel Orphan: First Kill.

The new trailer (below) features the Hunger Games actress reprising her role as Leena Klammer — otherwise known as "Esther" — the infamous villain whose hypopituitarism allows her to masquerade as a 9-year-old Russian girl traveling through the foster care system.

In the first film, 2009's Orphan, a couple (Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard) take Esther in with deadly results, ultimately discovering that her previous family died in a house fire that was (spoiler alert!) very likely caused by the con artist herself.

Orphan: First Kill's preview chronicles Esther's time with her first adoptive family, led by Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland, and what unfolded before... well... her first kill.

"I think something is going on with Esther," Stiles says in the clip between shots of Fuhrman slapping people, drugging her new mother, banging her fists on a wall, staring at her own blood-covered face in a mirror, and ominously approaching a man from behind.

It ends with Fuhrman slowly walking through a house engulfed in flames amid the grisly events that caused the family's demise.

Though Fuhrman is now 25, The Boy helmer William Brent Bell reportedly didn't use CGI to de-age her face for the role she originated 13 years ago.

"For me it's like, we know the secret of the first film, so the fun of bringing Isabelle Fuhrman back into the role — which was a whole process to get approved — that is a challenge in and of itself," he told Bloody Disgusting in May. "And likewise, not doing modern CGI… I mean, we use digital, we use CGI to help us… but not to create her at all. It's all old-school techniques: forced perspective, camera angles, where we put the light."

Orphan: First Kill hits select theaters and digital platforms Aug. 19 — the same day it streams on Paramount+.

