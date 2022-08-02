Julia Stiles receives a suspicious smoothie from you-know-who in Orphan: First Kill clip

With the 2009 horror hit Orphan, child actor Isabelle Fuhrman created one of recent history's more unforgettable cinematic monsters with her portrayal of the psychotic Leena Klammer, a 33-year-old con artist pretending to be a nine-year-old adoptee named Esther. On its release, Orphan earned $78 million worldwide on a reported $20 million budget. Now, after appearing in The Hunger Games and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Fuhrman has returned to her signature role in Orphan: First Kill (out Aug. 19), an exclusive clip of which you can watch above.

Orphan: First Kill Julia Stiles in Orphan: First Kill | Credit: Steve Ackerman/Paramount

In this prequel directed by Willam Brent Bell (2012's The Devil Inside, 2016's The Boy), we follow Klammer as she escapes from an Estonian psychiatric facility and then adopts the name Esther so she can pass herself off as the long-ago abducted daughter of the real child's wealthy, Connecticut-dwelling parents, played by Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland. The good news? Esther is an excellent pianist. The bad? She's also a homicidal maniac.

Orphan: First Kill Credit: Steve Ackerman/Paramount

Though Fuhrman is now 25, director Bell reportedly didn't use CGI to de-age the actress for the role she originated 13 years ago.

"For me it's like, we know the secret of the first film, so the fun of bringing Isabelle Fuhrman back into the role — which was a whole process to get approved — that is a challenge in and of itself," he told Bloody Disgusting in May. "And likewise, not doing modern CGI… I mean, we use digital, we use CGI to help us… but not to create her at all. It's all old-school techniques: forced perspective, camera angles, where we put the light."

Orphan: First Kill is written by David Coggeshall and the film's cast also includes Gunnar Albright and Gwendolyn Collins.

The movie will be released in theaters, on digital, and streaming on Paramount+ Aug. 19.

Watch the trailer for Orphan: First Kill below and that exclusive clip above.

