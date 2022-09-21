Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop sequel adds original stars Paul Reiser, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Bronson Pinchot
Original Beverly Hills Cop stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot are set to report for duty in the upcoming Netflix sequel.
Reinhold and co. will reunite with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, named after Murphy's Detroit cop. Reinhold and Ashton portrayed detective Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, respectively, in the original franchise, Foley's sidekick cops. Reiser played Jeffrey Friedman, Foley's cop partner in Detroit, while Pinchot art gallery salesman Serge.
The original 1984 action comedy followed Murphy's fish-out-of-water police officer as he heads to Beverly Hills to pursue an investigation. The box office hit yielded two more sequels, 1987's Beverly Hills Cop II and 1994's Beverly Hills Cop III. Plot details for the fourth iteration have been kept under wraps, but it will presumably follow the beloved Foley as he investigates more crimes.
The cast also includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige. Mark Molloy will direct the sequel featuring a screenplay from Will Beall. Along with headlining the film, Murphy will produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Melissa Reid. Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic will executive produce. The film, which doesn't have a release date yet, is currently in production.
Murphy has said in past interviews that a solid script was a high priority for any potential sequel. "I'm not doing a Beverly Hills Cop unless they have a really incredible script," he told Rolling Stone in 2015. "I've read a couple things that look like they can make some paper. But I'm not doing a sh---y movie just to make some paper. The s‑‑‑ got to be right."
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
|type
|
|mpaa
|
Comments