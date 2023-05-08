Cillian Murphy goes nuclear in Oppenheimer trailer

The Peaky Blinders star plays physicist and 'father of the atomic bomb' J. Robert Oppenheimer in director Christopher Nolan's new film.

Can Cillian Murphy stop World War II without blowing up the planet? That is the question raised by the new trailer for the based-on-real-events Oppenheimer (out July 1), which you can watch below.

Directed by The Dark Knight and Inception filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film stars Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist and so-called "Father of the atomic bomb." Set during World War II, Oppenheimer details the scientist's attempt to create the world's first nuclear weapon.

The movie reunites longtime collaborators Nolan and Murphy who previously worked together on all three of Nolan's Batman movies as well as 2010's Inception and 2017's Dunkirk. Murphy is joined onscreen by Emily Blunt as his character's wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer; Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project; and Robert Downey Jr. who plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. The film's starry cast also includes Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, and Matthew Modine.

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

