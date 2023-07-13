Everything to know about the cast of Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy (Robert Oppenheimer)

After a successful run in professional theater, Cillian Murphy was cast by director Danny Boyle in the seminal 2003 zombie flick 28 Days Later. That same year, he appeared in Intermission and Cold Mountain. The actor later reunited with Boyle by starring in the 2007 sci-fi flick Sunshine.

In 2005, he had his first of many collaborations with Nolan by playing the Scarecrow in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Trilogy, followed by a role in Nolan's Inception (2010) and a cameo in Dunkirk (2017). In 2013, Murphy joined the cast of the television show Peaky Blinders, which concluded in 2022. More recently, Murphy was paired with his Oppenheimer costar Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II (2020).

Murphy and Nolan sat down with EW to look back on their many collaborations, but both agreed the advent of Oppenheimer was notably special. "To be able to pick up the phone, and call [Murphy], and be like, 'This is the one where you carry the movie and really get to show what you can do."

That memory is cherished by Murphy as well, who added, "It was one of the best days of my life... I'll always turn up for Chris, no matter what the part is, but, secretly, it's a dream to play a lead part. The thing was, I had no idea. There was no preamble or anything, I just got the call. So it was incredibly exciting, and daunting, and terrifying, all at the same time."