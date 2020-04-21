Sony is developing a One Punch Man movie with Venom writers

Image zoom Viz Media

Sony is staying in the superhero game with arguably its strongest hero yet.

The studio is reuniting with Venom screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to develop a live-action film based on the popular the manga and anime series One Punch Man, EW has confirmed.

The project will be produced by Avi Arad, who, in addition to working with Rosenberg and Pinkner on Venom, produced all the Spider-Man movies and the first three X-Men films.

One Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, a mild-mannered superhero who struggles to find a worthy opponent, having defeated every one of his adversaries with a single blow.

Created by Japanese artist ONE as a webcomic, One Punch Man quickly went viral and became a manga in 2012, with illustrations Yusuke Murata. Shortly after, it was adapted into a hugely popular anime that got a bump in its American viewership from being available to stream on Netflix.

While adapting anime into live-action films for American audiences has proven to be a challenge for Hollywood studios, with movies like Ghost in a Shell, Death Note, and Dragonball Evolution causing more controversy than excitement, Rosenberg and Pinkner have had a fruitful relationship with Sony. Along with writing Venom, which grossed $856 million worldwide and spawned an upcoming sequel, the pair co-wrote the two recent Jumanji films, which were also strong box office performers. Rosenberg and Pinkner also worked on the highly anticipated Netflix miniseries Cowboy Bebop, another anime adaptation.

Variety first reported the news.

