Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, Danny DeVito, and Bryan Cranston round out the cast of new Disney+ movie based on Katherine Applegate's novel.

Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, more voice wildlife revolt in One and Only Ivan trailer

The One and Only Ivan type Book

Disney has assembled a menagerie of superstars to lead a wildlife revolution in the first trailer for its upcoming family drama The One and Only Ivan.

Adapted from Katharine Applegate's Newbery Medal-winning 2013 novel of the same name, the Thea Sharrock-directed film follows the titular 400-pound gorilla (Sam Rockwell) who shares a cramped habitat in a suburban mall alongside Stella the elephant (producer-star Angelina Jolie) and Bob the dog Danny DeVito). Dissatisfied yet complacent in captivity, Ivan begins questioning his place in the world after he meets a baby elephant, Ruby (The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince), whose tale of being separated from her family in the wild inspires Ivan and the rest of the animals to plot a revolt.

Image zoom Disney Plus

Fusing live-action moments with CGI characters, The One and Only Ivan also features performances by Bryan Cranston, Ramón Rodriguez, The Walking Dead's Eleanor Matsuura, Helen Mirren as a poodle named Snickers, Chaka Khan as Henrietta the chicken, Hamilton star Phillipa Soo as a Thelma the parrot, and Enlightened creator Mike White pulling double duty as both the film's screenwriter and the voice of a seal.

The One and Only Ivan begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ beginning Aug. 14. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: