See all the stars at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere

Hollywood hits Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a premiere befitting its title on Monday night in Los Angeles, bringing out its buzzy cast — which includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie — and other stars to celebrate Quentin Tarantino’s latest film. Keep clicking to see more photos from the event.
Brad Pitt
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Britney Spears
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Quentin Tarantino and Snoop Dogg
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Eli Roth and Brad Pitt
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Julia Butter and Leonardo DiCaprio
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Maya Hawke
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Don Johnson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Mike Moh
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Noomi Rapace
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Adriana Lima
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Timothy Olyphant
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Damon Herriman
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Walton Goggins and Bruce Dern
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Clifton Collins Jr.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Andy Serkis
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Margaret Qualley
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Rob Lowe
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Travis Scott
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kevin Smith and Jennifer Schwalbach
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Topher Grace
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Zoe Bell
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Martin Kove
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Toni Basil
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Rebecca Gayheart
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Harley Quinn Smith
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rebecca Rittenhouse
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Thomas Jane
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kate Berlant
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Victoria Pedretti
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Rumer Willis
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
