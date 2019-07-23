See all the stars at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere

By Lauren Morgan
July 23, 2019 at 09:51 AM EDT

Hollywood hits Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a premiere befitting its title on Monday night in Los Angeles, bringing out its buzzy cast — which includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie — and other stars to celebrate Quentin Tarantino’s latest film. Keep clicking to see more photos from the event.

Brad Pitt 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Margot Robbie

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Britney Spears

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Quentin Tarantino and Snoop Dogg

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Eli Roth and Brad Pitt

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Julia Butter and Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Maya Hawke

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Don Johnson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Mike Moh

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Noomi Rapace

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Adriana Lima

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Timothy Olyphant

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Damon Herriman

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Walton Goggins and Bruce Dern

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Clifton Collins Jr.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Andy Serkis

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Margaret Qualley

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Rob Lowe

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Travis Scott

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kevin Smith and Jennifer Schwalbach

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Topher Grace

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Zoe Bell

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Martin Kove

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Toni Basil

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Rebecca Gayheart

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Harley Quinn Smith

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rebecca Rittenhouse

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Thomas Jane

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kate Berlant

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Victoria Pedretti

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis,  and Rumer Willis

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
