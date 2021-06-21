See new footage from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in trailer for Quentin Tarantino's novelization
Harper Perennial is publishing writer-director's book June 29.
Harper Perennial is publishing Quentin Tarantino's novelization of his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on June 29 and EW has the exclusive on the book's trailer, which features never-before-seen footage from the director's Oscar-winning movie.
Tarantino recently spoke about the book during an appearance on the Pure Cinema podcast, revealing that the novelization would dive deep into the backstory of Brad Pitt's character, the mysterious stuntman Cliff Booth.
"In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma, you're kind of like, what's this guy's deal?" said Tarantino. "And one of the things in the book is, there's these isolated chapters that tell you, like, this whole chapter will be about Cliff's past. It goes back in time to tell you about Cliff at this point in time. And then you go further on with the normal run of the story and there's another chapter that goes back in time and tells you about Cliff's past. And every isolated chapter that's just about Cliff's past is like a weird little pulp novel unto itself starring Cliff."
Exclusively watch the trailer for the novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood above.
Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019 Movie) on STARZ (Via Cable/Satellite Provider), Starz (Via Hulu), Starz (Via Philo), and more options
Related content:
Comments