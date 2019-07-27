See the best ‘60s fashion from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth film from Quentin Tarantino, is a “wild, shaggy ‘60s thrill ride” — and it’s got the wardrobe to match. From aging star Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) on-set Western baddie costumes to Sharon Tate’s (Margot Robbie) mod party-wear, costume designer Arianne Phillips kept the cast looking sharp and so, so 1969. Check out some of the movie’s best looks ahead.