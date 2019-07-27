See the best ‘60s fashion from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Stylishly ever after
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth film from Quentin Tarantino, is a “wild, shaggy ‘60s thrill ride” — and it’s got the wardrobe to match. From aging star Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) on-set Western baddie costumes to Sharon Tate’s (Margot Robbie) mod party-wear, costume designer Arianne Phillips kept the cast looking sharp and so, so 1969. Check out some of the movie’s best looks ahead.
The dynamic duo
Brad Pitt makes his first appearance (as Rick’s stunt double and best friend Cliff) pulling off denim on denim as few can; DiCaprio’s slightly fussier star layers a leather jacket over a turtleneck in one of the Once‘s favorite colors — keep an eye out for more sunny California yellow ahead.
Playboy party
A party at the Playboy mansion demands a tiny two-piece outfit that allows for maximum dancing — preferably in a stunning bright hue.
Feeling conspicuous
Cliff’s bright yellow Hawaiian shirt does not go unnoticed when he crosses paths with some new acquaintances, who are decidedly more counterculture than he is.
The luxury!
What’s the point of being a movie star if you can’t lounge around your house in the Hills, decorated exclusively with your own movie posters, wearing a satiny bathrobe?
Pretty in python
If a yellow-tinted python coat dress doesn’t absolutely scream New Hollywood glamour, then we haven’t the slightest idea what does.
Chillin' like a...
Western hero-turned-heavy Rick contemplates his career’s downward trajectory in a fringed costume jacket (unless he’s just waiting for his mustache glue to dry).
Very Method
Julia Butters has a small but memorable role as Rick’s precocious Method-acting costar, and wears a small but memorable yellow prairie dress when she first meets the fading actor.
A unique chapeau
In his final film appearance, Luke Perry plays an actor who shares a scene with Rick — and wears a truly arresting hat with a leopard-print band while he does it.
Star moment
What better way to spend a day than catching your own movie? Sharon takes in a matinee of The Wrecking Crew while wearing a long-sleeved black top with a perfect white miniskirt, with boots to match.
Summer whites
Cliff’s airplane wardrobe is sleek but simple; he touches down in LA wearing a summery white jacket and pants over a plain black tee.