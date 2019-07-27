See the best ‘60s fashion from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

By Mary Sollosi
July 27, 2019 at 02:00 PM EDT

Stylishly ever after

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth film from Quentin Tarantino, is a “wild, shaggy ‘60s thrill ride” — and it’s got the wardrobe to match. From aging star Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) on-set Western baddie costumes to Sharon Tate’s (Margot Robbie) mod party-wear, costume designer Arianne Phillips kept the cast looking sharp and so, so 1969. Check out some of the movie’s best looks ahead.  

The dynamic duo

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

Brad Pitt makes his first appearance (as Rick’s stunt double and best friend Cliff) pulling off denim on denim as few can; DiCaprio’s slightly fussier star layers a leather jacket over a turtleneck in one of the Once‘s favorite colors — keep an eye out for more sunny California yellow ahead. 

Playboy party

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

A party at the Playboy mansion demands a tiny two-piece outfit that allows for maximum dancing — preferably in a stunning bright hue. 

Feeling conspicuous

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

Cliff’s bright yellow Hawaiian shirt does not go unnoticed when he crosses paths with some new acquaintances, who are decidedly more counterculture than he is.

The luxury!

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

What’s the point of being a movie star if you can’t lounge around your house in the Hills, decorated exclusively with your own movie posters, wearing a satiny bathrobe? 

Pretty in python

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

If a yellow-tinted python coat dress doesn’t absolutely scream New Hollywood glamour, then we haven’t the slightest idea what does.

Chillin' like a... 

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

Western hero-turned-heavy Rick contemplates his career’s downward trajectory in a fringed costume jacket (unless he’s just waiting for his mustache glue to dry). 

Very Method

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

Julia Butters has a small but memorable role as Rick’s precocious Method-acting costar, and wears a small but memorable yellow prairie dress when she first meets the fading actor. 

A unique chapeau

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

In his final film appearance, Luke Perry plays an actor who shares a scene with Rick — and wears a truly arresting hat with a leopard-print band while he does it. 

Star moment

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

What better way to spend a day than catching your own movie? Sharon takes in a matinee of The Wrecking Crew while wearing a long-sleeved black top with a perfect white miniskirt, with boots to match.

Summer whites

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

Cliff’s airplane wardrobe is sleek but simple; he touches down in LA wearing a summery white jacket and pants over a plain black tee. 

