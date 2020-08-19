On the Rocks type Movie genre Comedy

Sofia Coppola has set Bill Murray and Rashida Jones on a quirky romp through New York City in the first trailer for her upcoming dramedy On the Rocks.

The Oscar-winning writer-director reunites with her Lost in Translation star Murray and longtime friend Jones (whom she met while workshopping her 2003 masterpiece's script) for the project, which follows a Manhattan-based writer, Laura, as she enlists the help of her playboy father, Felix, to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) after she begins to suspect he's having an affair with a new coworker.

Though their journey is, on the surface, a charming gallivant through iconic New York locales — like the bustling streets outside downtown hotspots and uptown's famous 21 Club speakeasy — Coppola previously told EW the film was conceived at a crossroads in her own life after having the birth of her kids. She then wrote her anxieties about balancing personal ties with a creative rebirth, the complexities of marriage, and gender-based generational clashes into a new, pseudo screwball, "odd couple, buddy movie" inspired by Hollywood classics like Tootsie and The Thin Man.

"I wanted to do something that was a little bit lighter and more playful with a lot of heart and sincerity," she said, noting that the central adventure — partially inspired by experiences with her own father, director Francis Ford Coppola — is more about bringing its participants closer together as a father and daughter than finding a resolution to the conflict that set their trek in motion. "Felix is an old-world gentleman used to talking over martinis. The way he looks at women and relationships, he’s giving advice from his perspective, which is different from how Laura's husband is, and she’s trying to see it from his view. It’s [juxtaposing] that perspective of the martini generation and how they look at men and women in a different way than we do."

On the Rocks — also starring Jenny Slate, Jessica Henwick, and Barbara Bain — hits theaters and Apple TV+ this October via A24 and Apple Original Films. Watch the first trailer above, and head here for EW's full, exclusive preview.

