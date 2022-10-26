It was just a bunch of hocus smoke-us for Omri Katz.

As part of an exclusive roundtable interview with the OG Hocus Pocus stars (dropping in full later today), the actor tells EW that he wasn't just running on Halloween energy on the set of the 1993 Disney classic — the then-16-year-old was actually high while filming a key scene for the film.

"That was at an age where I started experimenting with cannabis. Let's just say, some of those scenes, I was having a good old time," Katz recalls, adding that he doesn't remember exactly which scenes.

"I'll tell you what I do remember: I was misperforming and not hitting my keys or marks. Kenny [Ortega, the director] comes up to me and practically grabs me by the shirt, and he was like, 'Are you high?' and I was like, 'No,' and of course, I was," Katz continues. "We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you've got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!"

His costar, Vinessa Shaw, butts in, laughing as she tells him that she remembers it happening during a sequence at the beginning of the film that sees Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) zapping Max (Katz) with a bolt of green magic inside the witches' cottage.

"Yeah, but I didn't look like I was getting zapped," Katz responds. "I looked like I was getting high." (No word on if Katz got the munchies for the chocolate-covered finger of a man named Clark.)

Doug Jones, Omri Katz Hocus Pocus - 1993 Doug Jones and Omri Katz in 'Hocus Pocus' | Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I would have loved to be involved. I feel bad for the original fan base saying we aren't because I'm sure they wanted to see us reprise our roles," Katz previously told EW in a statement. Still, he expressed excitement over the "new direction" of the sequel, saying, "I think it'll be good for everyone who loved the original! I hope fans will go see it. I know I will."

Katz originally portrayed Max, a Los Angeles teen who moves to Salem, where he and his sister, Dani (Thora Birch, who was originally slated to return for the sequel before dropping out) team with a local girl, Allison (Vinessa Shaw), on Halloween night to thwart the return of the Sanderson Sisters witches.

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are now streaming on Disney+. Read our full interview with the OG stars when it premieres on EW.com later today.

