Steel Magnolia stars Dolly Parton and Sally Field remember Olympia Dukakis: 'She was a gift'
The star of Steel Magnolias and Moonstruck passed away on Saturday.
Academy Award winner Olympia Dukakis passed away Saturday at the age of 89 and her Steel Magnolia costars Dolly Parton and Sally Field paid tributes to their friend on Monday.
"I was so sorry to hear that Olympia Dukakis had passed away," Parton told The Today Show in a statement on Monday. "She has been one of my favorite people that I have ever known or worked with. I really got very close to her and felt like we were good friends. Even though I didn't get to see her much, I thought of her often and knew that she was such a quality human being. She will be missed by her fans, her family, and those of us that were lucky enough to get to know her personally."
Dukakis played the widow of a former mayor in the popular 1989 film alongside Parton, Field, Shirley MacClaine, and Julia Roberts. Field posted her tribute on Twitter, writing "What can I say but I loved her? Everyone loved her. She was a gift... unique and talented and one of a kind. Rest in peace, my friend Olympia."
Parton and Fields aren't the only ones who have paid tribute to Dukakis since her death. Sunday, Cher honored her Moonstruck co-star on Twitter, writing "Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was that Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] ALL The Time. She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her 'Handsome Talented, Husband.' I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One."
Dukakis' role as Cher's mother Rose Castorini in the 1987 rom-com earned her an Oscar and Golden Globe award for best supporting actress.
