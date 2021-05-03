Steel Magnolia stars Dolly Parton and Sally Field remember Olympia Dukakis: 'She was a gift'

"I was so sorry to hear that Olympia Dukakis had passed away," Parton told The Today Show in a statement on Monday. "She has been one of my favorite people that I have ever known or worked with. I really got very close to her and felt like we were good friends. Even though I didn't get to see her much, I thought of her often and knew that she was such a quality human being. She will be missed by her fans, her family, and those of us that were lucky enough to get to know her personally."