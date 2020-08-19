Olivia Wilde will soon be joining Sony's Spider-Verse. EW has confirmed that the actress and director has signed on to develop an untitled Marvel movie for the studio.

Details are currently being kept under wraps, but according to Deadline, which first reported the news, Wilde's film will center a female character — and that character might be Spider-Woman.

Wilde will direct and co-write the film with her writing partner Katie Silberman. She also teased the news on Twitter with an appropriately arachnid emoji.

If Wilde's film does turn out to be about Spider-Woman, we'll have to wait and see exactly which iteration of the character. In the comics, several different women have suited up over the years under that name, including Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, and Julia Carpenter, but perhaps the best-known version is the original Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, who first popped up in the comics in 1977.

Wilde made her feature directorial debut last year with Booksmart, starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, and up next, she's directing the 1950s-set psychological thriller Don't Worry, Darling.