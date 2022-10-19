Olivia Wilde tosses special salad dressing recipe to the public after nanny drama

Olivia Wilde has tossed a little chaos into her ongoing salad-centric feud with a former nanny she worked with while still in a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis.

After the nanny claimed in a Daily Mail interview that Sudeikis once laid himself in front of Wilde's car after she prepared a salad in the family kitchen with a "special dressing" for her eventual boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director shared in an Instagram Story an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, featuring a simple vinaigrette recipe.

Ephron's book chronicles a couple's struggles with adultery, which led many to read deeper into Wilde's decision to post the dressing recipe, as the Daily Mail piece also alleges that the actress left Sudeikis for Styles — who stars in Don't Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh — during production of the film.

Despite the star's post, Wilde and Sudeikis — whose legal papers were served to his ex-fiancée amid their divorce in April while she was on stage presenting Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon — released a joint statement obtained by EW in which they condemned the unidentified nanny's "false and scurrilous" accusations.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the couple said in the statement. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Wilde's Don't Worry Darling press tour largely overshadowed the film itself, with the cast and crew fielding numerous questions surrounding everything from Wilde's relationship with Styles to cast shuffles that happened before production wrapped.

In September, Stephen Colbert pressed Wilde on reports of tensions on set, including alleged events that led to Shia LaBeouf — who was originally cast in the role that ultimately went to Styles — exiting the film.

"There were private messages released without context to try to make a situation look like something that it wasn't," Wilde said in her Late Show interview, referencing the leak of a cell phone video she allegedly sent to LaBeouf asking him to find a way to make the film work with "Ms. Flo" (which many interpreted as a nickname for Pugh), though a Variety story with Wilde previously suggested that she fired him.

She continued, "Early on in the process of making the film, as the director, I tried to mediate a situation between people to try to see if they could work together happily. Once it became clear that it was not a tenable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum. I chose my actress, which, I'm very happy I did."

Wilde refused to use the word "fired" when describing the situation, even after Colbert specifically inquired about the phrasing.

"We had to replace Shia. He is a fantastic actor, but it wasn't going to work. When he gave me the ultimatum of him or Florence, I chose Florence, and that was him feeling he was stepping away, and me feeling like we were moving on without him," Wilde said, summing up the exchange by noting that all involved "ended up with what they wanted" at the time.

