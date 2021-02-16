Olivia Wilde praises Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling: He 'blew us away every day'

Olivia Wilde has some nice things to say about new beau Harry Styles.

On Monday, the actress and director shared a sweet Instagram post praising Styles' performance in her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, a 1950s-set psychological thriller centered on a housewife in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert who learns a dark truth about her husband.

"Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films," Wilde wrote alongside the photo, which features Styles on set in a vintage convertible. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

But Wilde says Styles has been the perfect supporting cast member. "Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack,'" she wrote. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice,' but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."