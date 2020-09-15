Olivia Wilde will 'reframe' Marvel legacy with rumored Spider-Woman film

Olivia Wilde is ready to (potentially web) sling cinematic excellence onto the big screen at the helm of Marvel's upcoming female-led superhero movie.

"Look, we are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of the superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective," Wilde told Evan Ross Katz on Tuesday's season 2 premiere of the Shut Up Evan podcast. "So, not only do I get to tell this story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that was what made it so incredible for me."

Earlier this year, EW confirmed the Booksmart director was hired by Sony to develop a currently untitled Marvel project, rumored to be a stand-alone Spider-Woman movie. Though she didn't confirm which character would be at the center of the movie, Wilde did celebrate the studio for allowing her to bring her creative vision to the project as she saw it through various phases of development.

"I'm just honored to be amongst this wave of women who are showing up and saying 'we are not only going to step in and try and tell this story like men do, we're actually going to reframe the stories themselves,'" she said. "And the industry is, as far as I can tell, really supportive of that. There is a sea change and it's because of these decades of trailblazers who demanded this over and over and over again and it's finally broken through and I'm very fortunate to be there with it."

If Wilde's film is in fact the launch of a Spider-Woman series at Sony, it will likely draw inspiration from one of several different women who've donned the moniker in the comic book source material, including Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, Julia Carpenter, and Jessica Drew, who originated the heroine in a 1977 issue.

Wilde's film — co-written with her frequent collaborator Katie Silberman — will be a part of Sony's growing roster of Marvel films, which already includes Venom and the upcoming Morbius. Her directorial debut, Booksmart, received universal critical acclaim before receiving multiple nominations on last year's awards circuit.

In addition to the planned Marvel movie, Wilde is also set to direct Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine in the upcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.