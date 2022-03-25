Olivia Rodrigo is over being heartbroken.

The Disney darling kicked off her pop music career in January 2021, smashing records and topping the charts with the release of her debut single "Drivers License," a power ballad about a tough breakup. Then came her next single, "Deja Vu," a more upbeat song about a tough breakup. Then came the pop-punk banger "Good 4 U," about... well, a tough breakup. And when her album Sour was finally released in May, it was full of more songs about, you guessed it, a bad breakup. In her new movie Driving Home 2 U (a Sour film), Rodrigo says she's ready to move past the heartbreak songs — but, as 19-year-olds usually are, she's feeling a little angsty about making a big change.

Below, EW rounds up all the main takeaways from Driving Home 2 U (now streaming on Disney+).

OLIVIA RODRIGO: DRIVING HOME 2 U Credit: Interscope Records

She wants her next album to be less sad

Part documentary and part concert, the movie follows Rodrigo as she road trips from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album, to Los Angeles, performing new live arrangements of her songs along the way. On one stop, she tells her friend, fellow musician Jacob Collier, that she's nervous about her future career. Teenage heartbreak won't last forever, and Rodrigo knows she can't only create her music from a place of emotional devastation. She wants her next record to not be "so sad."

But she's still talking about this breakup...

Speaking of that emotional devastation, Rodrigo has never mentioned her ex by name. It's widely speculated to be her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett, and while she doesn't name him in the film, she does address the breakup that started it all.

"This relationship was definitely the heartbreak that kept on giving," she says. "I was in this situation where I had to see him, and he was with someone else, which was devastating to me. It felt like my world was ending almost every day. Nobody understood how I was feeling or related to it, so I think by writing songs about exactly how I felt I was creating like a friend for me."

OLIVIA RODRIGO: DRIVING HOME 2 U Credit: Interscope Records

She wasn't happy with "Happier" at first

Rodrigo almost trashed the ballad because she thought it was "terrible" when she first wrote it. She had posted it online and it wasn't getting as many "likes" as she thought it would.

"But I had this gut feeling to keep it up," she says. "And that feeling served me well because that song changed everything for me." It's the reason she met music producer Dan Nigro; he found the song online and loved it. They connected and ended up producing the entire album together. Basically, Sour never would have happened without "Happier."

She's her own biggest critic

In behind-the-scenes footage of the year she spent in the studio making Sour with Nigro, she's often seen worrying that the songs aren't good enough or that people won't like her music. She explains that her pessimistic way of thinking stems from her past as a child star.

"Being a child actor where you're constantly told everything that you do is amazing when you're literally doing the bare minimum, they're like, 'Ugh you're a star!'" she says. It's why her mindset is on the opposite end of the spectrum, saying she really only trusts her father and Nigro to be honest with her.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: DRIVING HOME 2 U Credit: Interscope Records

Sour exists only because of the sudden popularity of "Drivers License"

There wasn't a plan for Rodrigo to make a full album. It was only after "Drivers License" came out, and she saw how many people were listening to it, that she felt inspired to do more. Her label, however, wasn't sure about her making an album. "But I was dead set, determined," she says.

Her songwriting is influenced by a surprising genre

Listening to all the songs on Sour, it's not hard to identify the genres that influenced Rodrigo as a musician, from pop to pop-punk to synthpop to ballads. But did you know one of her most pivotal songwriting habits actually comes from... country music?

While talking about writing "Deja Vu," she explains that her two favorite things about songs are specificity and authenticity — and she learned that from country music. It's how she approaches writing all her songs now. "If I write a song and it doesn't have those things, I generally don't love it," she says.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.