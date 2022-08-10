"She was leaving us...but I could feel like she got it."

Olivia Newton-John's niece opens up about their final goodbye, says star was not afraid of dying

Olivia Newton-John's niece is opening up about her final conversation with the Grease star.

In an interview with Australia's 9 Now news, Totti Goldsmith revealed that she spoke to her aunt shortly before her death on Monday, telling the channel, "I couldn't get to America in time and I wanted to say goodbye, so I asked him [John Easterling, Newton-John's husband] if he could hold the phone up to her ear, but he got me on Facetime so I managed to see her."

Goldsmith said that she "told her all the things I needed to say," and noted that Newton-John's death did not come as a surprise to the family.

"It wasn't just the cancer that got her," Goldsmith said. "It was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system. She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days."

Olivia Newton-John Olivia Newton-John | Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

Goldsmith also revealed that Newton-John didn't fear death, telling her a few years ago, "I'm not afraid; I've done more in my life than I could have ever imagined."

Goldsmith added that she will always remember her aunt as being "deeply, deeply passionate about what she could give back to this planet, and she did."

Newton-John will be laid to rest in a state-sponsored funeral, as approved by her family. Goldsmith said of the upcoming funeral, "I think Australia needs it."