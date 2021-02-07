Watch the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new mystery movie Old

As is his wont, director M. Night Shyamalan has been keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the plot of his new movie Old, which is set for release this July.

At the same time, Collider revealed that the film is based on writer Pierre Oscar Lévy and artist Frederik Peeters' graphic novel Sandcastle, about a group of people who find themselves rapidly aging on a remote beach. But that was about it, info-wise. Over the course of the last week, however, Shyamalan posted a series of teaser clips for the film. Now, Universal has dropped a trailer for the movie, the first (we assume!) non-Unbreakable universe big-screen tale to come from the filmmaker since 2015's The Visit.