Watch the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new mystery movie Old
Get your first proper look at latest film from the director of The Sixth Sense and Split.
As is his wont, director M. Night Shyamalan has been keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the plot of his new movie Old, which is set for release this July.
In the course of last summer, it was reported that the film's cast included Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Gael García Bernal, and Rufus Sewell, among others, and in September the director confirmed the movie's title and unveiled a poster.
At the same time, Collider revealed that the film is based on writer Pierre Oscar Lévy and artist Frederik Peeters' graphic novel Sandcastle, about a group of people who find themselves rapidly aging on a remote beach. But that was about it, info-wise. Over the course of the last week, however, Shyamalan posted a series of teaser clips for the film. Now, Universal has dropped a trailer for the movie, the first (we assume!) non-Unbreakable universe big-screen tale to come from the filmmaker since 2015's The Visit.
Watch that trailer above.
Related content:
Comments