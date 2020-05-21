Charlize Theron is an immortal badass in gripping Old Guard trailer

Oscar-winning actress leads Gina Prince-Bythewood's Netflix film based on the comic book of the same name.

To put it frankly, Charlize Theron (and her fierce side-swept bangs) aren't f—ing around in the new trailer for The Old Guard.

Netflix's upcoming action-thriller (directed by Love & Basketball helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood) stars the Oscar-winning actress as Andy, an immortal warrior who leads a cover group of mercenaries incapable of dying. Though they've vowed to protect the human world for centuries, the team's mysterious powers are unexpectedly exposed, prompting Andy and her newest soldier, Nile (If Beale Street Could Talk's KiKi Layne), to lead the group against those who seeks to replicate and monetize their abilities.

Prince-Bythewood's film — also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Matthias Schoenaerts — is based on the acclaimed comic book by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, while Rucka adapted the film's script from his own work.

“These types of films — especially action films of this size — usually follow a male character, and there are female characters, but they’re just kind of orbiting around whatever his story is. This film [has] the ability to carry two very strong female stories," Layne previously told EW of the film's protagonists, while Prince-Bythewood added: “They are warriors. [I wanted] to be able to reframe what it means to be a female with this film and make that a normal thing: our toughness and badassness and courage. To normalize that was really important to me.”

The Old Guard hits Netflix on July 10. Watch the film's new trailer above.