Victoria Mahoney to direct The Old Guard sequel

Netflix has announced that a sequel to The Old Guard is officially in the works, with Victoria Mahoney signing on to direct. Mahoney is taking over from original director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and the new film will once again star Theron, Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, and Luca Marinelli as a team of undying mercenaries journeying through history. Original cast members Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor will also return.

Greg Rucka is also returning to write the Old Guard sequel, after adapting the first film from his comic book series of the same name.

"Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard," Mahoney said in a statement. "I must've watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement — being invited on The Old Guard journey, alongside ferocious badasses."

Victoria Mahoney, THE OLD GUARD Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Aimee Spinks/NETFLIX

Prince-Bythewood also addressed her departure in a statement, saying that she would continue to be involved in a producing capacity. "I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world," she tweeted. "It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter of Nile and Joe and Nicky and Booker and Quynh and Andy, scripted by the beautiful mind of Greg Rucka."