New Olaf short film for Disney+ will tell 'the untold origins' of Frozen snowman

Get ready for more Olaf: A new short will show what happens directly after Elsa conjured him in the first Frozen.

What happened to Olaf in between his creation during Elsa's "Let It Go" moment and his "warm hugs" introduction to Anna and Kristoff in the first Frozen? These "untold origins" will now be the subject of a new animated short coming to the Disney+ streaming platform this October.

Josh Gad will return to voice the snowman in Once Upon a Snowman, which is directed by Trent Correy and Dan Abraham. Correy was the animation supervisor for Olaf on Frozen 2 and he appeared in the making-of Frozen 2 docuseries Into the Unknown on Disney+. Abraham storyboarded Olaf's "When I Am Older" musical sequence in Frozen 2 and he directed an episode of the previous Olaf short series At Home With Olaf.

Once Upon a Snowman will be released on Oct. 23 and follow "Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle," according to a press release.

"This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen,” Correy said in a statement. "Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios."

“Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the Frozen films,” Abraham said. “To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”

Frozen 2 associate producer Nicole Hearon and Frozen producer Peter Del Vecho will produce the short.

Disney+ found success with At Home With Olaf, which Hyrum Osmond, the supervising Olaf animator on the first Frozen, developed partly in quarantine for an online release. Gad voiced the character in that, as well, across a collection of brief vignettes.

