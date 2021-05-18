St. Vincent stars in the horror-tinged fiction film about Brownstein's attempts to make a documentary about her life.

St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein have booked a mind-bending stay at The Nowhere Inn.

The real-life friends and collaborators just dropped the new teaser trailer (below) for their upcoming movie, which appears to be genre-bending dive into the creation of a fake documentary tinged with high drama, horror, and trippy visuals.

Nowhere Inn follows St. Vincent as she enlists the help of Brownstein to film a nonfiction account of her life as a musician, though the pair quickly discovers unpredictable forces lurking within the artist that begin to bubble up and cast a dark shadow over production and their companionship.

"It was supposed to be a music documentary: Concert footage, interviews, I wanted people to know who I really am. One of the reasons I wanted to make a documentary in the first place is I would finally be in control of the narrative. A small part of me was starting to second-guess myself," St. Vincent says in the clip, which also indicates the project was never finished. "All I can say is somewhere along the way, things went terribly wrong."

The Nowhere Inn ft. St. Vincent - Teaser Trailer | HD | IFC Films St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein film a documentary in the bonkers trailer for their new movie 'The Nowhere Inn.' | Credit: IFC Films

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Bill Benz (who previously directed Brownstein in Portlandia as well as St. Vincent's "Pay Your Way in Pain" music video), The Nowhere Inn held its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it generated positive reviews for its wild concept.

The Nowhere Inn — also starring Dakota Johnson as herself — will be released to theaters on Sept. 17, the same day it's slated to premiere on VOD services. Preorders are available now. Watch the bonkers new trailer above.

