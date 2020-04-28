Now You See Me 3 still in the works, Top Gun: Maverick writer brought on board

Now You See Me 3 type Movie

News of a third Now You See Me film disappeared for a while, but as any good magician knows, when you make something disappear, you have to bring it back.

Lionsgate announced Tuesday that Eric Warren Singer will write Now You See Me 3, based on a "fresh take" by the Oscar-nominated scribe. Singer is known for co-writing 2013's American Hustle (for which he earned his Oscar nod) and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Now You See Me and its sequel (which, in one of the great missed opportunities of film history, was not called Now You Don't) follow a group of magicians called the Four Horsemen, who execute seemingly impossible heists while evading the FBI. The first film starred Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman, with Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Radcliffe joining the cast of the sequel (Caplan replaced Fisher). According to a press release, no casting has been set for the third film.

“Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes the Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane said in a statement. “The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can’t keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

Now You See Me 3 was first announced in 2015, before the second film's release, but intel about the third installment has been scant in the half-decade since. Now You See Me 2 grossed slightly less than its predecessor, but was still considered a success with more than $330 million worldwide.

A release date for Now You See Me 3 has yet to be announced.

