The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus joins cast of John Wick spin-off Ballerina

Ana de Armas is headlining the movie, which is set in the same universe Keanu Reeves' hitman calls home.
By Clark Collis December 13, 2022 at 06:20 PM EST
Advertisement
Courtesy of Lionsgate

Ballerina

Show More
type
  • Movie
genre

Norman Reedus is no stranger to franchises with high body counts, and he just joined another one.

Lionsgate announced Tuesday that the longtime star of TV's The Walking Dead will appear opposite Ana de Armas in Ballerina, a film set in the same universe as Keanu Reeves' action-packed John Wick movies.

Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard) is directing Ballerina, which features a script by John Wick: Chapter 3 writer Shay Hatten. The spin-off is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, the latter of whom directed the first three John Wick movies and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

"We're huge fans of Norman, and we're confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he's joining the Wick universe," Lee in a statement. "He'll make an incredible addition to Ballerina."

Norman Reedus
| Credit: Jamie Burke

A release date has yet to be announced for Ballerina, which will star de Armas as a young assassin seeking revenge on the people who killed her family. The cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno and John Wick veterans Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick.

The cast for John Wick: Chapter 4, meanwhile, includes McShane, Laurence FishburneBill Skarsgård, action legend Donnie Yen, and of course Reeves. That film hits theaters March 24.

Reedus' other upcoming screen credits include the spin-off show The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and the big-screen drama The Bikeriders.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Ballerina

Ana de Armas headlines this John Wick spin-off about a young assassin seeking vengeance against the people who killed her family.

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com