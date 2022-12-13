Ana de Armas is headlining the movie, which is set in the same universe Keanu Reeves' hitman calls home.

Norman Reedus is no stranger to franchises with high body counts, and he just joined another one.

Lionsgate announced Tuesday that the longtime star of TV's The Walking Dead will appear opposite Ana de Armas in Ballerina, a film set in the same universe as Keanu Reeves' action-packed John Wick movies.

Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard) is directing Ballerina, which features a script by John Wick: Chapter 3 writer Shay Hatten. The spin-off is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, the latter of whom directed the first three John Wick movies and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

"We're huge fans of Norman, and we're confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he's joining the Wick universe," Lee in a statement. "He'll make an incredible addition to Ballerina."

Norman Reedus Norman Reedus | Credit: Jamie Burke

A release date has yet to be announced for Ballerina, which will star de Armas as a young assassin seeking revenge on the people who killed her family. The cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno and John Wick veterans Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick.

The cast for John Wick: Chapter 4, meanwhile, includes McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, action legend Donnie Yen, and of course Reeves. That film hits theaters March 24.

Reedus' other upcoming screen credits include the spin-off show The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and the big-screen drama The Bikeriders.

