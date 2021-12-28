Norman Reedus fuels fan speculation he'll play the MCU's Ghost Rider

Some viewers really want to see the Walking Dead star play the Spirit of Vengeance.

Is Norman Reedus about to become a superhero?

The Walking Dead star has garnered a passionate fan base over his many years of playing Daryl Dixon, and now those viewers want to see Reedus' dream of playing the vengeful comics character Ghost Rider come true. Fans keep tweeting about how much they want to see Reedus play the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and lately the actor has been fueling speculation by liking dozens of those tweets on his verified account.

Reedus also tweeted a link to an Instagram post Monday from a fan account suggesting that the role is his, and the website Giant Freakin Robot reported that the actor is the Marvel's choice to play Ghost Rider.

Representatives for Disney and Reedus did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Norman Reedus Ghost Rider Norman Reedus, and a scene from the 2007 film 'Ghost Rider' | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Everett Collection

Earlier this summer, Reedus spoke about his aspiration in an interview with Comicbook.com. "I want to play Ghost Rider," he said. "The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it."

Marvel's Ghost Rider is the incarnation of the Spirit of Vengeance, and is best known for his very distinctive look: a flaming skull for a head, a black leather jacket, a weaponized chain whip, and a motorcycle powered by the fires of hell. Multiple Marvel characters have taken up the mantle over the years, but the first, Johnny Blaze, remains the most famous.

If Reedus does get the part, it would probably be more like the Blaze version, since the actor is a big fan of motorcycles. He's ridden them often on The Walking Dead and also has a motorcycle-centric travel series called Ride With Norman Reedus.

For Reedus fans, it could be a match made in heaven… or hell.