Nope is a yep at the box office, beaming in at No. 1

Jordan Peele's sci-fi thriller Nope lassoed the No. 1 spot at the box office opening weekend.

The film starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun debuted with $44 million at the domestic box office, according to Comscore. By comparison, Peele's directorial debut Get Out opened to $33.7 million in 2017, while his follow-up Us opened to $71.1 million in 2019.

Nope centers on siblings Otis (Kaluuya) and Emerald (Palmer), owners of a California horse ranch who bear witness to a sinister discovery in the skies not too long after their father's death. "I do like Westerns," Peele, who believes there are aliens out there, told EW during Nope's Around the Table.

Nope Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood in 'Nope' | Credit: Universal Pictures

"Although I think this film, more than anything, is about the Hollywood mythology of the Wild West," the filmmaker says. "And not only the sugarcoating of the barbarism of it, but the erasure of the Black cowboy. That's all wrapped up in this movie. In a lot of ways, it's about Hollywood."

"The word I said the most on set was spectacle," Peele explains. "A lot of our analysis dealt with spectacle and this business of spectacle. There's a magic to it, something I've devoted my life to being a part of, and there's also something insidious about it. And when you have that duality, that's a perfect kind of thing for me to tackle because I love that. I love duality."

Speaking of magic, Marvel continued to make just that with Thor: Love and Thunder, which came in at No. 2. With an additional $22.1 million this weekend, the fourth Thor film has since made a total of $276.2 million. Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is the No. 1 movie at the global box office, came in third, earning an additional $17.7 million. Where the Crawdads Sing and Top Gun: Maverick rounded out the top five, earning an additional $10.3 and $10 million, respectively.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.