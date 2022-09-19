Nope stars horse around in new blooper reel
Writer-director Jordan Peele's sci-fi-horror film Nope may be an out-and-out terrifying experience, but the cast still managed to have fun making it. Want proof? Check out the exclusive blooper reel above to see Keke Palmer, a brilliant improviser, having some trouble running through her lines, and Daniel Kaluuya discovering that his horse has no intention of moving (other bodily matters are more pressing).
In Nope, Palmer and Kaluuya play siblings Emerald and OJ Haywood, who find themselves overseeing their family's horse ranch while dealing with a strange entity in the sky. The movie's cast also includes Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, and The Thing actor Keith David, who portrays Emerald and OJ's father. Nope is Peele's third film as director following 2017's Oscar-winning Get Out and 2019's Us.
"I think this film, more than anything, is about the Hollywood mythology of the Wild West," Peele told EW's Joshua Rothkopf this summer, ahead of the film's release, "and not only the sugarcoating of the barbarism of it, but the erasure of the Black cowboy. That's all wrapped up in this movie. In a lot of ways, it's about Hollywood."
Nope will be released as a collector's edition on digital Sept. 20 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD Oct. 25 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Exclusively watch the film's blooper reel above and see the trailer for Nope below.
