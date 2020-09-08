Frances McDormand walks it out in stark Nomadland teaser

Frances McDormand is walking... and walking... and walking into the awards conversation in the first teaser trailer for her upcoming drama Nomadland.

Searchlight Pictures unveiled the preview for the highly anticipated Chloé Zhao-directed film Tuesday morning, three days before the prospective Oscar contender is set to simultaneously world premiere via digital screenings at three different film festivals around the world including Venice, Toronto, and a special Telluride event.

McDormand — who won her second Oscar for her leading role in Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — fronts the stark teaser that unfolds in one unbroken take, depicting the actress walking through what appears to be a drifter camp filled with people gathering over a fire, sleeping in tents, and riding bikes through the barren landscape.

The film follows McDormand as a woman who, after suffering a huge personal blow during the Great Recession, travels from her home in Nevada through the American West while living out of a van as a modern-day nomad.

Zhao adapted the film from writer Jessica Bruder’s non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, first published in 2017.

Nomadland — also starring David Strathairn — steps into theaters on Dec. 4. Watch the teaser above.