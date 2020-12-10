Bob Odenkirk gets his own John Wick moment in first Nobody trailer

The Better Call Saul star is gonna "f--- you up" in this action-thriller.

"I'm gonna f--- you up" isn't something you might expect to come out of Bob Odenkirk's mouth, but after watching the first trailer for Nobody, the Better Call Saul star's upcoming action-thriller, you'll probably be on board to take this journey to the dark side with him.

Odenkirk, who's been Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated for his performance as Jimmy McGill on the lauded Breaking Bad spin-off, beats the living crap out of a lot of people in this preview of Universal's 2021 movie. The similarities to John Wick are there. A gangster unknowingly unleashes the Baba Yaga beast by killing the reformed assassin's dog. Here, some people messed with Hutch Mansell's daughter's kitty bracelet and skulls are going to get cracked.

David Leitch, the co-director of the first John Wick movie, is also producing this knuckle-crunching actioner, which is written by one of the architects of the John Wick franchise, Derek Kolstad.

Hutch (Odenkirk) used to be known as an Auditor, "the last guy anyone wants to see at their door because it meant you didn't have long to live," he explains. Hutch gave up that life to pursue the American white picket fence dream in suburbia. But when he's shamed by his family and neighbors for not beating the crap out of two home invaders, something inside him re-awakens. Toxic masculinity is a helluva drug.

“I get the s--- kicked out of me in this movie,” Odenkirk told EW of the role. “I really wanted to go way far outside, like 180 degrees outside my comfort zone. Just commit to this guy, commit to his rage, and commit to his commitment to what he’s doing.”

Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) directs Nobody, which co-stars Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father, musician-actor RZA as Hutch’s brother, Wonder Woman's Connie Nielsen as Hutch's wife, and The Shack's Gage Munroe as Hutch's son.

The film, once scheduled for Feb. 19, 2021, will now be released a week later on Feb. 26.