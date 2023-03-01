Garrett Hedlund is hired to tutor the son of a billionaire, who then sets about ruining his life. Lessons will be learned.

Stranger danger things: Noah Schnapp totally snaps in creepy, turtlenecked trailer for The Tutor

"They're just kids, Ethan," supportive girlfriend Victoria Justice pleads to her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, the titular character in The Tutor. "They can't help that they come from money."

But what about when they try to systematically destroy your life and reputation? All while rocking a turtleneck like a 40-something divorced dad with a cabernet habit who's just trying to "start over."

Noah Schnapp in 'The Tutor'

Are they just kids then, ma'am?

Stranger Things lonely boy Noah Schnapp stars as dapper rich kid Jackson, the conniving son of a billionaire who hires Ethan (Hedlund), an in-demand tutor for the East Coast monied elite, to instruct Jackson at their remote New York waterfront estate.

Almost immediately, Ethan realizes that Jackson's interest in his life borders on obsession. Next thing he knows, Jackson's channeling Mark Wahlberg in Fear, and Ethan is Reese Witherspoon's dad.

As tension grows, Jackson's accusations threaten to expose Ethan's perceived dark secrets to his girlfriend and the authorities. With the tides turning against him, Ethan, and Ethan alone, has to unearth Jackson's accusations and prove his innocence.

Written by Ryan King and directed by Jordan Ross, The Tutor hits theaters Mar. 24. Check out the trailer exclusively above.

'The Tutor' theatrical poster