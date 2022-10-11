"I might be smaller than him [but] the moment I saw him, I had one thought in my head: 'I could take him.'"

Forget battling each other onscreen — Noah Centineo feels pretty confident about his chances in a real-life fight against his Black Adam costar Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.

The To All The Boys actor recalled his very first thought when meeting the Rock on set while visiting The Tonight Show on Monday.

"I might be smaller than him [but] the moment I saw him, I had one thought in my head: 'I could take him,'" he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I'm looking at him. He's looking at me. And I'm going, 'Oh, I could f--- you up, bro.'"

In hindsight, Centineo joked that he might've made the assessment when the Rock was standing "like, 500 feet away," but the actor maintains he'd come out victorious in the end. It's a bold claim for someone who, earlier in the interview, revealed that he dislocated his shoulder while shooting a scene for the upcoming DC film.

Centineo recalled the shoulder coming "fully out of [its] socket" while throwing his arms up during a scene. "I'm like, 'It'll go back in, hold on, hold on!'" he told Fallon while miming throwing his arm back into place. "It did not go back in."

The dislocation required medical staff to cut open his superhero suit to set his arm again safely… but it didn't stay in place for long. "Thirteen tries later, with a foot in my armpit and a guy pushing from behind, they just, boom!" Centineo said. "It goes back in, finally, right? And I'm like, 'Woo, yeah!' I threw my arms in the air. I'm like, 'It went back in!' When my arm goes in the air, it dislocates again."

Considering the Rock now knows that Centineo's arms are prone to leaving their sockets, we're not so sure about his odds in their fictional face-off. Potential battles aside, Centineo said it was a joy working alongside Johnson and the rest of the film's amazing cast, including Pierce Brosnan, Viola Davis, and Quintessa Swindell.

"That's the thing about Dwayne and Pierce, though, is that their reputations precede them," he explained. "They're these magnanimous people, and then you meet them, and they're so disarming, they're so kind, and they're just so supportive, and they're fun to work with."

Black Adam hits theaters Oct. 21. Watch Centineo talk about sizing up the Rock — and dislocating his arm twice — in the video above.

