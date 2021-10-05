No Time to Die cast shakes (not stirs) American audiences

See the first U.S. photo of the No Time to Die cast.

James Bond may be a British staple, but he's got a lot of fans stateside as well.

On Monday night, the cast of No Time to Die, the latest in the James Bond franchise, united for their first major group photo on this side of the Atlantic. The film, which will mark Daniel Craig's final outing as 007, made its world premiere in London last week.

The photo features Craig alongside Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, and Jeffrey Wright. The cast was on its way to a special NYC screening for healthcare workers and first responders.

After being bumped multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, No Time to Die is finally hitting theaters, poised to open in the U.S. on Oct. 8.

NO TIME TO DIE 'No Time to Die' cast | Credit: Gavin Bond

As with all Bond films, exact plot details are scarce, but this addition follows Bond in semi-retirement (i.e. no longer on active duty) as he's drawn back into international intrigue at the behest of CIA pal Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). The mission puts Bond on the trail of a dangerous and mysterious new villain, portrayed by Oscar winner Rami Malek.

Lea Seydoux reprises her Spectre role as Dr. Madeleine Swann, and other familiar faces — including Naomie Harris' Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes' M, and Ben Whishaw's Q — are also back in action. Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas round out the exciting new cast, as 007 Nomi and Bond girl Paloma respectively.

"He felt at the end of the last movie he'd kind of done it," producer Barbara Broccoli previously told EW of Craig's swan song in the iconic role. "I said to him, 'I don't think you have, I think there's still more of the story of your Bond to tell.' Fortunately, he came around to agree with that."

But now Craig truly is hanging up the tuxedo and setting aside the martini, so enjoy these group shots while you still can.