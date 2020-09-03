Watch the action-packed new trailer for No Time to Die

No Time to Die (2020 movie) type Movie genre Spy

Action Adventure

Is 007's license to kill still valid? Cinemagoers will find out when the much delayed 25th James Bond movie — and almost certainly the last to star Daniel Craig as history's most famous fictional spy — No Time to Die is released on Nov. 20.

No Time to Die was first set to debut in November 2019, but was pushed to April 2020 after the movie's original director Danny Boyle left the project and was replaced by Cary Fukunaga. In March of this year, it was announced that the film was being delayed again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How certain are the film's producers and distributors that No Time to Die will be arriving in cinemas this November? Certain enough to release a new trailer for the film, whose cast also includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz.

In his latest adventure, Bond is lured back into the spy game by his old CIA pal Felix Leiter (Wright), who asks him for help rescuing a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik from Top of the Lake). This leads Bond to Cuba and onto the trail of Malek’s mysterious Safin. “He’s really a mean old thing,” producer Barbara Broccoli said of the villain last year.

Watch that new trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: