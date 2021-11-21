No Time to Die becomes highest-grossing film of 2021

No one can stop James Bond. As of this weekend, Universal's No Time to Die has officially become the highest-grossing film of 2021 as well as the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era.

A domestic box office haul of $2.7 million over the weekend helped the film catapult past the $700 million mark. At $729.1 million worldwide, it surpasses the previous highest-grossing record holder, F9 ($725.3 million worldwide).

To date, the film has grossed an estimated $154 million domestically and $579 million internationally.

No Time to Die 'No Time To Die' | Credit: Nicola Dove/MGM

The 25th Bond feature, which marks Daniel Craig's final outing as the British superspy, premiered overseas in late September after many COVID-induced delays, debuting in North America, Canada, and Australia in early October. Despite a slow start in North American, the film's box office totals continued to pick up speed and stayed steady for the rest of the month.

EW called No Time To Die "a fond farewell: faithfully bridging the old world and the new until the last, deathless postscript," while Craig admitted that among other things, he'll miss the collaboration of working on big franchises like Bond.

"I've had the privilege of being involved in it," Craig told EW. "It was there before me, and it will be there after me. But I've had a chance to be part of all of this, and if you can't get it up for a Bond movie as an actor, what can you get it up for? So, yeah, I'll miss it a lot."