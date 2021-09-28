Agents of Change: The women of Bond are on a mission in No Time to Die

The No Time to Die actresses have been busy over the past two years. Lynch appeared in a film version of Ear for Eye and is currently portraying the role of Miss Honey in a big-screen adaptation of the musical Matilda. "We've been filming with 200 kids for the last two months," she says. "It's a joy to come from something like Bond and Ear for Eye, very intense projects, to something really light and beautiful. I feel very lucky to be a part of it." Seydoux had four films play at the Cannes Film Festival this year, including Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, but couldn't attend the event after catching COVID. "I was sad because I really wanted to celebrate with all the directors that I've worked with," says the actress." But it was a serious matter, so I couldn't travel." More recently, Seydoux has been working on David Cronenberg's new film, Crimes of the Future. "He is such an iconic director," she says. "I love to work with directors that have their own language, that have their own perspective on cinema. I think that David is unique in this landscape." After wrapping No Time to Die, de Armas filmed the erotic thriller Deep Water (dating costar Ben Affleck for a spell), the first film from Flashdance and Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne in two decades. "It feels like I'm in good hands," de Armas said back in 2019, while the film was in production. "There's no one better than him to do a film like this."